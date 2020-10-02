Former President John Dramani Mahama and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to undertake a four-day tour of all the nine constituencies in the Western North Region beginning on Sunday 4th October to Wednesday 7th October

The former President is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Paramount chiefs of Waiwso, Chirano, Suaman, Aowin, and Anwhiaso traditional areas.

Mr Mahama would hold a durbar and interact with the electorates at Aprutu, Bopa, Enchi, Aciamfo, Akontombra Nkwanta, Dadieso,Kwasuo, and Karlo all in the Akontombra, Aowin, and Suaman constituencies.

The former President would also address the chiefs and people of Bonsu-Nkwanta, Mafia, Bonzian, patakro, Bodi, and kojina.

The rest are Adabokrom,Asemnyenakrom, Akatiso, Dwenase and Surano, Tanoso, and Waiwso all in the Juabeso, Bodi, Bia West, Bia East, Waiwso, and the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituencies.

Mr Goerge Ofori Dunkwa, Regional Secretary of the party who confirmed the former President’s visit in a statement copied to the GNA said Mr Mahama would on the final day of his tour launch the party’s national campaign at Sefwi Dwenase in the Waiwso constituency.

He said the former President would be accompanied by Vice Presidential Candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Party Chairman Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Mr Johnson Aseidu Nkatia among other party big wigs.