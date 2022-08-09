Former President of CIB Ghana to launch book on wealth creation

Right Reverend Mrs. Patricia Sappor is set to unveil her second book. Aptly titled ‘Creating Wealth and Enjoying it’, the Book, which is inspired by very personal encounters with individuals and organizations, discusses ways to create wealth, keep the wealth and enjoy it.

The book, which has taken over four years to put together, takes the reader on a tour of how personal stories and experiences from people who have encountered the author have shown that those who plan their finances with the future in mind live better lives and acceptable standard of living in the latter part of their lives as against those who do not. Awareness of some keys to creating wealth is necessary to all.

This book, ‘How to Create Wealth and Enjoy It’, according to the author is aimed at creating awareness and providing information on how one can plan and do simple things which can make a difference in their finances later on in life. “I believe the information in this book will be beneficial to anyone who reads it especially those who earn salary,” she added.

As a Chartered Banker and the Immediate Past President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, Mrs. Sappor noted that the book will serve as a road map and a key driver to attaining financial independence.

The 160-page book is divided into four parts: a) Wealth Creation Basics; b) Growing Your Wealth; c) Managing Your Wealth; and d) Retirement. The book was published by Spearhead Consult and designed by Indes Procom Ltd.

Endorsements

The Book’s Foreword was written by the Founder and General Overseer, United Denomination of Action Churches (UDAC) and NDW Ministries, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, with endorsements from Rev. Daniel Ogbamey Tetteh, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana (SEC); Mr. Enimil Ashon, a Literary Critic; Mrs Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana; Mrs. Ivy Apea Owusu, CEO, Cirrus Oil Services; and Mr. Albert Essien, Former Group CEO, Ecobank Traditional Incorporated.

About the author

Rt. Rev. Mrs. Patricia Sappor is a Chartered Banker and the First Female and Immediate Past President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, in the 43-year history of the Institute. She has over 33 years of banking experience with 22 years in Ecobank in various roles. She is a Bishop of the United Denomination of Action Churches (UDAC) founded by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan- Williams

She is currently the Resident Bishop of the Blessings Cathedral and Regional Bishop overseeing four branches of UDAC. She has mentored and supported many young ladies to live purpose driven lives.

As the author of ‘The Christian Woman – Secrets To Enjoying Your Marriage’ she has been honored by several bodies for professionalism, integrity and contribution to society. She is married to Mr. Frederick Sappor, a Chartered Accountant and they are blessed with three children and three grandchildren.

Source:Bernard Yaw Ashiadey