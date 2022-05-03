Former Prez Mahama extends greetings to Muslims on Ramadan

Former President John Dramani Mahama Tuesday extended greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

In a statement, he wished all the Muslim faithful a most joyous Eid ul Fitr celebration.

“Your demonstrable faith, fortitude, discipline and focus throughout this month-long fasting period is an inspiration to our nation.”

“May Allah, in His infinite mercies, accept your pious prayers and supplications, and bless our nation and its people. Eid Mubarak!”