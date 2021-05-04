The death is reported of a former Ghana News Agency Western Regional Manager, Mr Godfrey K. Nyanney, at the Takoradi Hospital(European Hospital) on Sunday May 2, 2021.

He was 78.

Mr Nyanney worked at the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Head office, in Accra, Agona Swedru and Winneba in the Central Region and was later transferred to Takoradi in the Western Region. He became the Regional Manager for the Agency in the Western Region until he went on retirement.

After retiring from the Agency, he worked as the Regional Correspondent for New Times Corporation (NTC) in the Western Region.

Mr Nyanney was also the Western Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for three consecutive times.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.