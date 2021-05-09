Nii Armah Ashietey, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, has donated ten cartons of fish and an undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The gesture was to support the Muslim community through the Holy month of Ramadan.

Nii Ashietey said the donation was an annual show of love during the fasting period.

He commended the Chief Imam for his outstanding leadership and pleaded for his prayers for the nation as it battled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Chief Imam expressed appreciation to the former Regional Minister for the donation.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGovernment has more to do for citizens to fix themselves – Sarkodie
Next articleNCCE cautions security against threats of vigilantism, fundamentalism and secessionism
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here