Some 140 women soldiers of Renamo, the former rebel movement and now the main opposition party in Mozambique, were demobilized in the country’s central province of Sofala on Saturday.

The ceremony was held in a former Renamo base in Sofala’s Gorongosa district, with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Mozambique Mirko Manzoni and Renamo’s leader Ossufo Momade as witnesses.

The UN envoy, who also leads the Contact Group for the Demobilization, Demilitarization and Reintegration (DDR) process of Renamo, said in a statement that it marks the first time that female combatants are being demobilized and that it is necessary to ensure a gender sensitive approach to the process.

Close to 1,000 women and men have already been demobilized and are reintegrating into society, as the DDR process is progressing with compassion, dedication and sensitivity guiding the work, said Manzoni.

The international community remains committed to accompany the Mozambican people until a definitive peace is secured, said the envoy. President Nyusi said at the ceremony that his government is doing everything to ensure that those demobilized are well received in their areas of origin and are reintegrated as Mozambicans who contribute to the development of the country.