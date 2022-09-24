Former Rwandan minister in court over corruption charges

A Rwandan court in the capital Kigali Wednesday started the trial of the former state minister Edouard Bamporiki who is facing corruption charges.

Bamporiki, the former Rwandan State Minister of Youth and Culture, was suspended from his position in May by President Paul Kagame following the allegations.

He was charged with demanding and receiving a bribe, and misuse of his position and authority.

During the trial prosecution at Nyarugenge Intermediate Court in Kigali alleged that Bamporiki received a 5 million Rwandan francs (about 4,720 U.S. dollars) bribe in May this year from a local businessman, promising he would help him reopen his closed beer factory.

In court, Bamporiki admitted he had received the money but claimed he did not solicit for it as it was given to him as an offer by the businessman.

Prosecution has asked the court to hand the suspect a 20-year jail term and fine of 200 million Rwandan francs upon conviction. Enditem