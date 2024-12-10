Former Sekondi Hasaacas Player Kwabena Baidoo Dies in Tragic Accident While Serving as Polling Agent

Kwabena Baidoo, a former player for Sekondi Hasaacas, has tragically passed away while performing his duties as a polling agent for Kukua Bissue, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West Constituency.

The incident occurred as Baidoo, along with other polling agents, was transporting ballot boxes and pink sheets to the collation center after the results at his polling station indicated a victory for Bissue. His brother, Emmanuel Quarm, confirmed the tragic news in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.

“Kwabena was serving as a polling agent for Kukua Bissue. After the counting at his polling station showed his candidate had won, he was in high spirits. While on his way to the collation center with other agents, his motorbike was involved in an accident, and his head hit the road,” Quarm shared.

Baidoo was rushed to the Axim Government Hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on the morning of Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The football and political communities have been left in shock by his untimely passing, and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as friends, family, and colleagues mourn his loss.