Former South African president Zuma must return to jail, court rules

The South African Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma’s release on parole was unlawful and invalid, and that he must return to prison.

The medical parole board ruled that Zuma was not due for medical parole and should not be set free, the SCA said.

“This court has determined Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful,” said Judge Tati Makgoka at the SCA.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court. He served less than two months before being granted medical parole by the former national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser.

“On any conceivable basis, the commissioner’s actions were unlawful and unconstitutional,” Makgoka said. “In law, Zuma has not finished serving his sentence, and he must return to Escourt Correctional Center to do so.” Enditem