Former Sports Minister urges Black Stars to focus on the World Cup

Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Former Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has advised Black Stars players to leave their wives and girlfriends behind to focus on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is a little over a month away.

The month-long biggest football tourney in the World is billed to commence on November 18, and the former Minister, in an interview with the GNA Sports said, it was important that the players concentrate on the tournament to excel and bring glory to the country.

“The team must be focused and dedicated for the World Cup period. This is a tournament for just a few weeks. The players should leave their wives and girlfriends for those few weeks and focus on bringing glory to Ghana and themselves,” he said.

Mr. Ankrah, who was the minister during Ghana’s poor showing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil noted that it was a privilege for a footballer to represent the country, hence players should appreciate that opportunity and be patriotic.

“It is a privilege to don the national colours and players should not think they are doing us a favour by representing Ghana,” he said.

He admonished the technical team of the Black Stars to make use of technology to analyze Ghana’s group opponent and employ strategies to ensure victory.

Ghana qualified to the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the expense of archrivals Nigeria, and paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

This would be Ghana’s fourth World Cup appearance with her best performance at the quarterfinal stage at the 2010 showpiece in South Africa.