Former SRC President Criticizes Politicization of University of Ghana’s Hall Fee Increase

Eric Edem Agbana, the former Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Ghana and now Member of Parliament for Ketu North, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the University of Ghana’s decision to raise hall fees by 20%.

While he expressed disagreement with the fee hike itself, Agbana strongly criticized the politicization of the issue by student leaders.

Agbana, who has a strong connection to the university, argued that political narratives surrounding the fee increase were unhelpful and counterproductive. He emphasized the importance of addressing the matter without introducing politics to ensure a solution that would benefit all students.

“It is deeply disappointing for anyone; especially student leaders who should know better, to propagate this baseless claim that the NDC has increased hall fees. Such assertions lack merit and are a deliberate attempt to mislead the public,” Agbana said.

His comments come amidst growing concerns from students and parents about the financial impact of the fee increase, which brings the Residential Facility User Fees (RFUF) for halls like Volta, Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah, and Legon to GH₵3,000 annually. While many have voiced their opposition to the rise, Agbana called for a more constructive conversation that focuses on addressing the issue rather than turning it into a political matter.

The university has defended the hike, citing rising operational costs, including utilities and maintenance, as the driving factors. However, the timing of the increase has been questioned by many, considering the current economic climate.

Agbana’s remarks highlight the need for a unified approach to resolving the issue, urging all parties involved to move beyond partisan rhetoric and focus on practical solutions for the students affected by the fee hikes.

Read His Post Below

IGNORE THE NPP’S MISCHIEF: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON UG HALL FEES

It is unfortunate, yet unsurprising, to see the NPP peddling falsehoods about an alleged astronomical increase in hall fees at the University of Ghana by the NDC. As a former UG SRC President, I am well-versed in the processes that determine fees and charges. Let me set the record straight:

1. Fees Are Approved a Year in Advance: All fees and charges for an academic year are determined and approved by the University Council in the previous academic year. This means that fees for the 2023/2024 academic year were approved during the 2022/2023 academic year, long before the NDC assumed office.

2. The Current University Council Still Reflects Akufo-Addo’s Government: The current University of Ghana Council remains constituted with nominees and representatives of the Akufo-Addo government. President John Mahama is yet to constitute new university councils.

4. Having said this, I join the many voices calling on the government, particularly our distinguished Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, himself a former student leader, to urgently intervene. I appeal to him to explore the possibility of a reduction in the fees to ease the burden on students and their families.

Education remains a cornerstone of national development, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that no student is left behind due to financial constraints. A swift and compassionate response from the government would not only provide relief but also reaffirm its commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the youth, who represent the future of this nation.

Let us act now to make education more accessible and equitable for all.

Thank you.

Eric Edem Agbana

MP, Ketu North

Former SRC President

University of Ghana.