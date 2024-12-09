Former Tamale Mayor Iddrisu Musah Superior Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Leadership Following NPP’s Election Defeat

In the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) crushing defeat in the 2024 general elections, former Tamale Mayor Iddrisu Musah Superior has sharply criticized President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, attributing the party’s loss to the president’s governance style and decisions made during his administration.

Musah Superior, a prominent figure in the NPP, called the election result a “referendum” on Akufo-Addo’s leadership, stating that the NPP’s defeat was “miserable and painful” and largely due to the president’s choices. “This awfully catastrophic defeat is a referendum on President Akufo-Addo, his leadership style, and the performance of his government,” Superior declared.

He did not hesitate to place the blame squarely on Akufo-Addo, describing his leadership as “unapologetically nepotic” and damaging to both the party and the government. “NADAA must take full responsibility for our defeat,” he added, referring to the president’s full name, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

While Superior praised the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his tireless efforts on the campaign trail, he argued that Bawumia’s work was overshadowed by the administration’s failures. “DMB is a great man. He worked so hard and put in his utmost best in the campaign but got punished for the ‘sins’ of NADAA,” he said.

Superior questioned several controversial decisions made under Akufo-Addo’s leadership, suggesting they contributed to the party’s downfall. He pointed to the implementation of the E-levy tax policy, despite Bawumia publicly denouncing it, and the continued tenure of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was widely criticized. “Why did KOA keep his job as Finance Minister when it was clear to everyone that he was an absolute liability to the government?” Superior asked. “Why didn’t NADAA listen to the over 90 MPs who had concerns about KOA’s diminished capacity to continue in the job and asked for his removal?”

The former mayor also criticized Akufo-Addo’s reluctance to make necessary changes within his government. “Wasn’t it reprehensively ironic that Mr. President refused to reshuffle his fatigued cabinet when the majority of Ghanaians, including many members of the NPP, demanded it?” he said. “And only did a limited reshuffle when it didn’t matter anymore?”

Superior also took aim at the president’s policies, including the controversial construction of the national cathedral and the cancellation of the successful NABCO program. “What was this nonsense about the cathedral? Why did the government cancel a successful programme like NABCO?” he questioned.

He further criticized the government’s decision to increase electricity and water tariffs just months before the elections, calling it an avoidable mistake that added to the NPP’s unpopularity. “How come electricity and water tariffs went up a few months to elections?” he asked.

Superior argued that these decisions, coupled with other missteps, contributed to the NPP’s defeat. “We lost because NADAA didn’t care. We lost because we got some important things wrong. We lost because the party became weak, unresourceful, and failed to galvanize and excite the base of our supporters,” he said.

He also expressed dismay at what he saw as a desperate attempt by Akufo-Addo to salvage his presidency, referring to the president’s actions towards the end of his term. “Commissioning and cutting sods for projects as a lame-duck president hurt most people. It didn’t make sense! It showed a sign of desperation,” Superior remarked.

Looking forward, Superior called for a period of reflection and rebuilding within the party. “Let’s step back and rebuild our party. Going forward, we must be courageous enough to begin an honest conversation to repair the party,” he said. “We will come back strongly if we sincerely reflect upon this humiliation and set a recovery plan, building a concrete platform for the reconstruction of our Party.”

In conclusion, Superior offered praise for Dr. Bawumia’s leadership during the campaign. “I congratulate DMB for his courage and resilience,” he said. “He has demonstrated greater efficiency and bravery in the campaign. There is no doubt that DMB exemplifies commitment and intellectual acumen. He remains an important stakeholder in our party and country.”