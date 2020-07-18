Former Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs Bernard Membe on Friday collected a nomination form for the presidential race in the October general election on the opposition ACT-Wazalendo ticket.

Membe, who served as foreign minister during former President Jakaya Kikwete’s 10-year administration (2005-2015), decided to contest for the presidency a day after he joined the opposition party in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Membe, who was expelled from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party early this year for allegedly violating the party’s rules, said he decided to run for the presidential race after ACT-Wazalendo had requested him shortly after he had joined the party on Thursday.

“This is an appropriate time for me to engage in talks with other opposition political parties so that we can have one strong candidate,” said Membe via his twitter account.

According to the National Electoral Commission, about 29 million Tanzanians have registered to vote in this year’s election, compared to some 23 million voters registered in 2015. Tanzania has a population of about 57 million.

