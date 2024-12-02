Former Teacher Afum Collins Advocates for Agriculture as a Pathway to Wealth Creation

Afum Collins, a former science teacher from Ghana, has shared his inspiring journey from the classroom to the agricultural sector, highlighting the vast untapped potential of farming as a viable career choice for the country’s youth.

Speaking in an interview on Ghana Agric TV, a platform affiliated with Oyerepa TV, Afum detailed his transition and the opportunities agriculture offers.

After leaving his teaching career, Afum founded Nontrap Ventures, an initiative focused on “Non-Traditional Agricultural Production.” His enterprise spans multiple agricultural activities, including snail farming, beekeeping, catfish farming, mushroom cultivation, and grasscutter rearing. Afum is passionate about presenting agriculture as a dynamic and holistic business model, emphasizing its potential to provide year-round income.

“AGRICULTURE ISN’T JUST ABOUT PLANTING AND HARVESTING—IT’S A DYNAMIC AND HOLISTIC BUSINESS MODEL THAT GUARANTEES YEAR-ROUND INCOME,” he stated, underlining the economic opportunities the sector offers.

Afum’s pivot to agriculture began during his national service when he took time to reflect on his career. Although he excelled as a teacher, he developed a growing passion for farming and the economic possibilities it held. Starting with snail farming, he gradually expanded his operations, driven by the sector’s transformative potential.

Rejecting the long-held stereotype that farming is a last resort for those without other career options, Afum believes agriculture offers a route to financial independence and is a vital driver of economic growth in Ghana. His business model showcases the innovative aspects of modern agriculture, which can be both sustainable and profitable.

Afum’s journey serves as a powerful example for young Ghanaians, calling on them to reconsider agriculture not as a fallback but as a legitimate and lucrative career. Platforms like Ghana Agric TV are helping amplify voices like Afum’s, advocating for agriculture as a means of wealth creation and economic development.

“MANY PEOPLE UNDERESTIMATE AGRICULTURE, BUT THE REALITY IS IT HOLDS IMMENSE POTENTIAL. IT’S NOT JUST A JOB—IT’S A WAY OF LIFE AND A VEHICLE FOR ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION,” Afum concluded, encouraging the youth to see farming as an opportunity for prosperity and national progress.