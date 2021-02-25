

Mr Nii Kwatei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, on Thursday assured residents that all ongoing road construction projects initiated in Tema East Municipality would continue, even though he lost the seat.

He noted that “despite losing the seat during the December 7, 2020, general election, I still feel that there is the need to continue the road construction project initiated with the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2019 at the Tema East Municipality.”

“The inner roads constructions will continue due to the relationship I have with my people. That is why up to date, I always go around to supervise those road construction projects and also to support President Akufo-Addo’s declaration of 2021 as the year of roads again.”

Mr Titus Glover, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tema after inspecting some of the on-going constructions works involving the overlaying of asphalt within Site six to Site one stretch of road.

“I must support the government to deliver whether as an MP or not, as a Minister or not, the vision of President Akufo-Addo must be carried through.”

He said that the Tema East had a total community road network stretching from the Old Meridian FM Junction to Bankuman.

He said other minor road networks were completed on that stretch of road.

Moreover, the road stretching from site six to site one which is now undergoing overlaying of asphalt with thickness of 70 mm is due to be completed within some few weeks.