Former Tema East MP lauds MTTD

Mr. Daniel Nii Kwetei Titus-Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, has lauded the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for their effort to instil discipline on the road.

According to him, the Police are marvellously working very hard to protect and guard the people from unscrupulous drivers on the road.

Mr Titus-Glover who is also a former Deputy Minister of Transport therefore commended the MTTD for their diligence, competency, patient, and tolerance sometimes facing extreme provocation from a section of the public.

Mr. Titus-Glover stated that, “the police are on the street early in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Under the scorch sun and even in the rain, these officers are found there, to see to the safety of the people, sometimes we don’t even acknowledge their efforts”.

Speaking at the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tema Regional Office and the MTTD Road safety campaign platform, the former MP said, the area and role of the MTTD was quite a challenging field of operation.

“When officer trying to make sure that drivers are on track, checking whether everything is intact and seeing to the safety of passengers, passengers rather render all sorts of insults on the officers, we must understand the work of the MTTD to protect life and properties,” Mr Titus-Glover noted.

Mr Titus-Glover continued that passenger rather turn against the police, for checking the particulars of drivers for their own safety. “If the officers were not on the bite to make sure that everything is under good condition, there would be total breakdown of law and order”.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, noted that in any democratic country the media plays a vital role in creating, galvanizing and reflecting public opinion.

“Media can also ignite temper among the academia, the scientific world, the business community and other social groups for development. The Government, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders can use the media more effectively as an instrument for social change,” he said.

Mr Ameyibor described the media therefore as a powerful tool which must be used strategically for effective change towards national development, “the media however can become a very hot metal which would be difficult to handle or dangerous to manage.

“In modern development therefore, you ignore the media at the peril of the state, the organization or an agenda, we must therefore work together, creating an enabling environment for trust and collaboration. Media is simply indispensable for democratic functioning of the state”.

Mr Ameyibor therefore appealed to the media to upscale public education on road safety, stressing that, “road safety is a shared responsibility, we must not leave anyone behind”.

He commended the MTTD Tema Regional Command for the effort to team-up with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to embark on the weekly public education campaign to make the roads safe for all.