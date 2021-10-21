Former Trokosi Girls Receive Support From MTN Ghana Foundation

MTN Ghana Foundation has supported former Trokosi girls who have graduated from Baptist Vocational Training Center at Frankadua in the Eastern region with start-up equipment and seed capital.

The Foundations’ support to the graduates seek to enable them to begin their careers effortlessly immediately after graduation.

15 beneficiaries graduated with certificates in Catering, Dressing Making and Hair Dressing. To ensure they get off to a good start, the MTN Ghana Foundation provided start up equipment made of gas cylinders and ovens, sewing machines, fabrics, sewing kits, hair dryers, washing base, hair relaxers, towels, rollers stand, hair pomade and some seed capital.

The Head of the Baptist Vocational Training Center Rev Grace Akunnor praised the MTN Ghana Foundation for their support to the graduates. She said “last year due to COVID-19 and lack of funds we could not graduate our beneficiaries.

This year, as a result of the timely intervention of the MTN Ghana Foundation we are having this graduation ceremony which is critical for the beneficiaries of the center. We are so grateful you came to our aid in our time of need”.

The MTN Area Sales Manager for Eastern and Volta regions Steven Asare, said, “As you step out of this institution, remember today’s graduation marks a new beginning in your life.

It is our hope that you will become self-reliant by employing the skills you have acquired to improve your livelihood and that of your community. Do not allow your past to deter you from succeeding in your career. Remember, you have been well-equipped with the skills needed for you to thrive,” he added.

The event was attended by Representative from Ministry of Education, MTN Staff, Baptist Women Missionary Union and Representatives from the Traditional Area.

Since the inception of the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 157 major projects in areas of Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people across Ghana.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From its inception to date, the Foundation has undertaken 157 major projects across the country.

Notable health projects include construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.