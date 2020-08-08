Brent Scowcroft, a two-time U.S. national security advisor for Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, died at the age of 95 on Thursday.

A spokesman announced his death Friday. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Lieutenant General Brent Scowcroft, one of the most distinguished individuals to serve as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs,” National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in a White House statement on Friday.

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement, “This patriot had a long career of distinguished service to our country.” “As a retired Air Force general, he gave sound and thoughtful advice to several presidents. He was an especially important advisor to my father — and an important friend,” he added.

Susan Rice, national security advisor for former President Barak Obama, said on Twitter that Scowcroft was “kind, wise, generous, and brilliant.” “The gold standard for national security advisors, a valued mentor and peerless public servant,” she said.

Born in Utah in March 1925, Scowcroft was a graduate from the U.S. Military Academy, and he later earned a Ph.D. in international relations from Columbia University.

Scowcroft, who served his country first as a fighter pilot, held several positions in national security for Presidents Richard Nixon, Ford, and two Bushes.

He was the national security advisor for Ford from 1975 to 1977, and then for Bush from 1989 to 1993, a turbulent era with the Gulf War as well as the ending of the Cold War. Scowcroft joined Nixon’s path-breaking visit to China in 1972 as a military assistant.

China is a “rapidly growing power with growing interests around the world, and we need to work together,” Scowcroft told Xinhua on the sidelines of a seminar in 2013.

There are no areas China and the United States could not discuss to deepen their collaboration, as both countries have “worldwide” interests, he added.