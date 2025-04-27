Former Upper West Akim MP & Aides Accused of Mass Fraud Over Electricity Meters and Job Recruitment Promises

A massive fraud scandal has erupted in the Upper West Akim Constituency as former Member of Parliament, Hon. Fredrick Adom Obeng, alongside his Personal Assistant, Abdul-Majid Nuru Deen Naybert, and Constituency Communications Officer, Alex Amoh, have been accused of defrauding hundreds of residents in a complex scheme involving the sale of electricity meters and fake job recruitment promises.

Victims across several communities have come forward, alleging that the trio promised to facilitate connections to the national electrification grid and secure employment opportunities in the security services promises that have allegedly gone unfulfilled.

Electricity Meter Scheme

According to multiple accounts from affected residents, the fraudulent activities centered first around the distribution of electricity meters. Under a government rural electrification project, Shep meters, intended to be distributed at little to no cost, were diverted and sold to constituents at highly inflated prices.

Officially, ECG (Electricity Company of Ghana) operatives were expected to collect only a small service fee, ranging between GHS 30 and GHS 50, for geo-coding and registration purposes.

However, under the alleged arrangement spearheaded by Alex Amoh, the meters were sold for as much as GHS 200 to GHS 400 each.

Victims recounted how payments were made months before the 2024 general elections, with assurances that meters would be installed swiftly.

However, despite collecting substantial amounts of money, there has been no delivery of meters, nor have households been connected to the national grid.

One frustrated resident from Adeiso told reporters:

“They sold the meters to us at 200 to 250 Cedis. We paid, but up to today, not a single meter has been fixed.

Meanwhile, ECG was supposed to take just a small token.”

Job Recruitment Scandal

In a second layer of alleged fraud, the former MP and his aides are accused of exploiting the desperate search for employment among the youth.

Multiple young people reported paying sums of up to GHS 3,000 each to the MP’s team after being promised fast-tracked recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.

However, months after making payments, not a single promised job has materialized. Attempts by the victims to reach out to the accused officials have been futile, with some alleging intimidation when they tried to demand refunds.

Community Outrage

The revelations have sparked outrage across the constituency, with residents demanding accountability and possible criminal prosecution. Several victims say they are mobilizing to file formal complaints with the police and anti-corruption agencies.

One community leader in the constituency remarked:

“This is not politics anymore. This is pure fraud. How can leaders we trusted stoop so low to cheat the very people they vowed to serve?”

As of the time of this report, Hon. Fredrick Adom Obeng, Abdul-Majid Nuru Deen Naybert, and Alex Amoh have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Efforts by journalists to reach their offices have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, advocacy groups in the region are calling on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Special Prosecutor’s Office to launch an urgent investigation into the matter.