Former US President Clinton Hospitalized With Sepsis Discharged

Former US President Bill Clinton who had been hospitalized in California for sepsis was discharged on Sunday, physician Alpesh Amin, the medical director of the University of California’s Irvine Medical Center, said.

“President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Amin said in a statement, as quoted by Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Urena, on Twitter.

The 75-year-old was admitted for sepsis which is not linked to COVID-19 to the University of California’s Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday.

Clinton was at the helm of the United States from 1993 to 2001. Before that, he held office as the governor of Arkansas state.