Former Youth And Sports Minister ET Mensah passes on

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency and Council of State member Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah (born 17 May 1946) has passed away.

The news of his demise was confirmed earlier today after news of his passing broke on Sunday, October 1. He served as Ghana’s Sports Minister for eight years from 1992 to 2000.

ET Mensah died aged 77 in South Africa after battling health issues for a period during which time he retreated from the public eye.

During his long tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports, Ghana chalked remarkable success in sports with the Under 17 the Black Starlets and Under 23 Men’s Football Team- Black Meteors- becoming the first African nation to win a medal at the Olympic Games (Barcelona 1992).

Ghana’s Women’s National Football team-the Black Queens- qualified to the FIFA World Cup for the first time (1999) in his time.

In Boxing, Ghana had multiple world champions in Azumah Nelson and Alfred ‘Cobra’ Koteyand Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey.

The elder statesman was one of the most recognized politicians in Ghana’s 4th Republic having served in many government positions for many years including his time as Minister of Education and Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Honourable Mensah served as Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency for 20 years from January 1997 to January 2017. He was a former footballer and featured for Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was married with seven children.