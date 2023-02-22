Former Zimbabwean president’s son released before plea on malicious damage to property charges

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Mugabe Junior, who was arrested at the weekend on allegations of malicious damage to property worth 12,000 U.S. dollars, appeared in court on Monday but was released before a plea.

Private newspaper NewsDay reported on Tuesday that Mugabe Junior’s lawyers had told it that the decision not to pursue the matter was reached after consultation with the prosecution, where it emerged that the charges had emanated from a misunderstanding between friends at a party.

“They have since ironed out their differences, and they are going to meet just now as friends,” Mugabe Junior’s lawyer Ashiel Mugiya told the newspaper.

The 31-year-old was arrested after his friend, Nkatazo Sindiso, lodged a complaint that he had destroyed property at a house in Strathaven, northwest of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Mugabe Junior was arrested just a few days before the nation commemorated Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, which is held on his late father’s birthday on Feb. 21. Enditem