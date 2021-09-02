Forms for enlistment into Security Services should be free – CPP

Mrs Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has asked Security Services to make forms for enlistment free.

The CPP Chair described the sale of forms for recruitment into the Services as extortion, which was encouraging corruption among the recruits.

“Why should jobless youth pay to be recruited into the Security Services? It is unethical to charge them only because of their desire to serve the State,” she said.

Mrs Sarpong Kumankuma said this at news briefing on the “unjust sales of Security Services enlistment forms.”

She said young people with the desire to get into any of the Services should be able to do so for free and called on the Agencies to refund the money to the prospective recruits.

The CPP Chair said the Party would “employ other legal channels” for the refund should the Services fail to do so.

She urged Government to support young people interested in entrepreneurship to create jobs and grow the local economy.

“The President and his government should support the youth with soft loans so that they can establish their own businesses, because government alone cannot employ all of them,” she added.

Mrs Sarpong Kumankuma said the CPP would continue to advocate and champion the interest of the youth, saying, a country that did not prioritise the interests of its youth had no future.