Formula E Breaks New Ground with Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Shanghai Race Logistics

In a pioneering move towards sustainability, Formula E and its logistics partner, DHL, have made history by utilizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the first time in air freight transport from the Berlin race to the upcoming race in Shanghai. This groundbreaking initiative underscores the commitment of both organizations to revolutionize sustainable motorsport and logistics.

By leveraging DHL’s GoGreen Plus service, approximately 257 tons of freight have been transported between the two iconic cities, resulting in a remarkable reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% compared to conventional aviation fuel. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Formula E’s sustainability journey, showcasing the series’ dedication to minimizing its environmental impact.

SAF, derived from waste sources such as used cooking oil and food waste, offers a sustainable alternative to traditional aviation fuel. Through an innovative insetting approach via the Book & Claim system, DHL ensures emissions are reduced directly at the source, with air carriers utilizing sustainable biofuels on behalf of the company. These emission reductions are then transferred to DHL and allocated to shippers as certificates, further incentivizing sustainable practices.

In addition to the utilization of SAF, Formula E and DHL have implemented various other sustainability initiatives, including the optimization of sustainable biofuels in road and ocean freight, as well as efficient regional clustering of races throughout the season. These efforts demonstrate a holistic approach to sustainability across all aspects of the championship’s operations.

Julia Pallé, VP of Sustainability at Formula E, hailed this achievement as a testament to the decade-long collaboration and success between Formula E and DHL. She emphasized their shared commitment to innovating and redefining sustainable mobility, ensuring Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport.

Manuela Gianni, Head of Motorsports Italy at DHL Global Forwarding, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the partnership’s role in driving positive change and inspiring a greener future. By leveraging DHL’s logistics expertise and global network, both organizations are dedicated to delivering exhilarating races while minimizing their environmental footprint, setting a new standard for sustainable sports events worldwide.