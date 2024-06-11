Formula E Unveils Ambitious Season 11 Calendar

In a bold move that signals the continued growth and innovation of electric racing, Formula E has revealed its provisional calendar for Season 11, promising the largest number of races and locations in the championship’s history.

Approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, the calendar showcases 17 races across 11 renowned venues, marking a significant milestone for the all-electric racing series.

Key highlights of the Season 11 calendar include:

In a first for motorsport, Monaco will host a double-header of races, adding a new level of excitement to the iconic street circuit. Miami Return: Formula E makes its long-awaited return to Miami, this time at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, offering fans in the US a chance to witness the thrilling electric racing firsthand.

After a brief hiatus, Jakarta makes a triumphant return to the calendar, delighting Indonesian fans and adding to the international appeal of the championship. ExCeL London Finale: The season culminates with a double-header finale at ExCeL London, promising a thrilling conclusion to what is shaping up to be an action-packed season.

The season is set to begin in São Paulo on December 7, 2024, following pre-season testing in Valencia. The new GEN3 EVO race car will make its debut during testing, showcasing its impressive capabilities and speed.

Formula E continues to push the boundaries of motorsport, offering fans around the world a unique and thrilling racing experience. With the largest-ever calendar and new and exciting locations, Season 11 promises to be one of the most memorable seasons yet.