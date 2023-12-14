Formula E welcome fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28 talks

Speaking at The Future Mobility Hub – an inclusive, innovative platform that serves as a complementary business venue to the policy focused COP28 – Formula E wrapped their COP28 activities by discussing a number of key areas.

Director of sustainability Julia Pallé hailed a ‘successful’ COP for the all-electric championship, welcoming the presence of fossil fuel lobbyists at the summit – insisting everyone is needed at the table ‘if you want to solve climate change’.

Ex-Formula E champion and F1 driver – and United Nations climate ambassador – Lucas di Grassi left motor racing purists intrigued, explaining how Formula E cars would be quicker to accelerate from 0-200 km per hour, due to their four wheel drive – IF regulations in the series were tweaked.

Di Grassi explored F1’s commercial (real world) relevance, suggesting the series ‘needs to go electric’ to achieve such a feat, hinting at a merge with Formula E in the future where ‘both championships are electric, or partially electric and sharing different technologies’.

Following Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag’s announcement that Extreme H (currently Extreme E) will partner with F1 to develop hydrogen powered racing cars in 2025, McLaren’s Ian James – out in force at COP28 – shared his excitement at the news, meaning research can move forward much quicker than previously thought.