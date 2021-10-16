Formula one to return to Australia’s Melbourne in April 2022

Australia’s second largest city of Melbourne will continue to host Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in April 2022, the third stop of the newly announced 2022 calendar.

The event is scheduled from April 7th to 10th in Melbourne’s iconic Albert Park, which will feature Daniel Ricciardo’s inaugural race with McLaren on home soil.

According to Australian Grand Prix, the Albert Grand Prix Circuit has been modified to promote more aggressive driving. As part of the development, seven corners have been modified with two removed entirely to create a new high speed zone. The circuit will also be resurfaced for the first time since it was originally laid in 1995.

The Australia Grand Prix was cancelled both in 2021 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem