Formula One wants to expand sprint races in 2022

There will be a marked increase in sprint races in the 2022 Formula One season, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said Monday, confirming the sport considers the initial experiment this season a success.

“We said at the beginning of the year there would be three tests this year to make sure we have the right plan for the future,” Domenicali told Sky Sport.

“I can say we will not go everywhere with the Sprint qualy [qualifying] format. It is something we want to keep for one third of the races more or less and to connect with a certain different way of giving rewards and points and to connect with specific circuits that as you know would make the difference.”

With a 23-race calendar planned for 2022, that would mean seven or eight sprint races. Two have already taken place this season, at Silverstone and Monza, with the Brazilian Grand Prix also having sprint qualifying later in the year.

Domenicali also confirmed the next season would begin in March as usual but end a little earlier in November to avoid clashing with the football World Cup in Qatar.