Forty-three pick forms to contest NDC Western Region Parliamentary primaries

A total of 43 Parliamentary Aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region have picked nomination forms to contest the primaries.

The nomination exercise, which opened on Wednesday, February 21 and closed on Friday, February 24, would kick the final processes of the party’s internal elections to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the NDC.

The party has slated May 13, 2023, as the date for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections to elect individuals to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 general election.

Mr Joseph Nelson, NDC Regional Secretary, who made this known to the GNA in an interview, could, however, not readily give the constituency breakdowns on those who picked nomination forms.

He said this was the first time the party had used an online system to pick nomination forms for candidates, but that the exercise went on smoothly without any challenges.

The Regional secretary said each aspirant had a grace period of a month to process and file their forms and urged aspirants to conduct their campaigns devoid of violence.

Mr Nelson said the aim of the party was to win back power and that it was not time for them to fight among themselves.