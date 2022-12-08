Forty-three youth receive start-up kits from Gold Fields

Forty-three youth who received apprenticeship training from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF), have been presented with start-up kits to begin their own business.

The beneficiaries received four-year training in trades like welding, auto electricals, auto mechanical, spraying, dressmaking, and hairdressing.

In addition, a four-day training programme on entrepreneurship was organized for the beneficiaries to equip them with entrepreneurship and business management knowledge to run their business successfully.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Akoon, Dr Celestina Allotey, Vice President and Head of Sustainable Development, Gold Fields West Africa, explained that the beneficiaries were made up of 17 males and 26 females representing 60 per cent.

She said “it was worthy to note that all the seven ladies who got pregnant during the period did not drop out but continued with the training after giving birth”.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 5 and 8 highlight the importance of technical and vocational training for employment and sustainable development as well as gender equality and empowerment, Dr Allotey added.

She hinted that before the apprenticeship programme started, community leaders and trade association executives were engaged to solicit their views and support.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the training programme, there was constant monitoring of apprentice activities throughout the period. Apprentices were visited at their various workplace to supervise their activities and assess their performance” The Vice President further said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Design and Technology Institute, Ms Constance Swaniker, urged the beneficiaries to work on their attitude and have a disciplined mindset, adding, “60 per cent of your success would depend on your attitude”.

She continued “the current industry requires a new skill sets and standards so work on these areas. Do not be limited, think of working in Ghana and outside the country. The GFGF programme is a great initiative and l would encourage other mining companies to emulate”.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, praised GFGF for initiating such a programme, and expressed the hope that they would continue to assist the youth in their host communities to be economically independent.

The queen mother of Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Abena Boaduwaa II, advised the youth in the Mines host communities to embrace programmes introduced by the GFGF to better their fortunes and contribute their quota to national level.

Mr Michael Nkansah, a beneficiary, on behalf of his colleagues, presented citation to GFGF and thanked them for creating more sustainable jobs for the youth in its host communities.

The programme was officially used to open the two-year Mine apprenticeship training in welding and fabrication for thirty youth for both Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL) Damang and Tarkwa Mines host communities.