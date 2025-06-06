Forty-Two Illegal Miners Rescued From Ghana Gold Mine Fumes

Forty-two illegal miners were evacuated from Earl International Group Ghana Gold Ltd’s Upper East Region site on 2 June after exposure to toxic blast fumes.

The miners were trapped in Shaft 4 Level 5 shortly after a scheduled company detonation.

According to Earl International’s Public Relations Department, the individuals accessed the active mining zone through illegal pits despite prior warnings. “Preliminary findings suggest our underground team sighted them during routine inspection and cautioned them to leave. Unfortunately, they re-entered the zone post-blast, resulting in exposure to concentrated fumes,” the company stated.

A joint rescue team comprising private security and operations staff evacuated all forty-two miners through the main shaft. The rescued individuals received medical evaluation at a nearby facility.

Earl International expressed concern over recurring illegal incursions, stating these actions disrupt operations and create critical safety hazards. “While we continue appealing to stakeholders for intervention, management assures commitment to deploying legitimate, sustainable solutions,” the statement added. The company urged community leaders and state authorities to strengthen enforcement against illegal mining activities.

The incident underscores persistent safety challenges in Ghana’s mining regions where illegal operations intersect with industrial sites.