The Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) has inducted the first batch of apprentices to undergo employable skills training to fetch them decent jobs.

The 42 young people comprising school dropouts, people with disabilities, teenage mothers and street children would be taken through a comprehensive value-chain sewing programme to build their capacities and fetch them decent jobs.

It’s in line with the “Integrated Sewing Project” being implemented by the Association with support from the Australian High Commission in Ghana as part of its 14-module training programmes to provide employable skill training to young people in Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.

They would go through production of fabric, sewing and design, beads and production, mechanics, welding, carpentry, hairdressing, makeups, visual arts, soap making, pastries and decoration.

Madam Akosua Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in charge of Finance and Administration, at the National Youth Authority who performed the induction ceremony in Sunyani advised the beneficiaries to take the training seriously and build on their potentials.

Mr Atta Akoto, the President of SYDA, said the project 40 young people were already going through similar training adding the project sought to provide free employable skills training in 14 disciplines to young people between 18 and 24 years.

He explained the ‘Integrated Sewing Project’ was conceived to create an industrial hub to create employment for young people.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive also advised the trainees to work hard and discipline themselves.

She lauded the implementation of the project and asked the association to liaise appropriate government institutions such as the National Youth Authority to expand its activities for the programme to benefit more young people.