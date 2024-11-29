Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme, gaining crucial skills to navigate and excel in the rapidly evolving world of digital marketing.

The programme, a partnership between MEST Africa, Whizzy Innovation Hub, Generations Ghana, and funded by the MasterCard Foundation, is aimed at empowering women aged 18 to 35 with advanced training in digital marketing.

Running for three months of intensive coursework followed by a two-month internship, the programme equips participants with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a tech-driven job market. The initiative focuses on empowering young women, especially those in university who face unemployment, by bridging the gap between academic qualifications and the practical skills employers seek.

Diana Dickson, Programme Administrator of MEST Africa, emphasized the importance of providing women with the expertise needed to succeed in the digital economy. “Out of five employers, four need extra skills beyond your degrees. Many SMEs in Kumasi lack an online presence, and the skills these women have acquired will help these businesses scale,” Dickson said.

The GROW Digital Marketing Programme aims to address the gender gap in the tech industry by equipping women with the skills to complement their academic qualifications. With its emphasis on practical, technical training, the programme enables women to enter industries that are increasingly dependent on digital expertise.

Akwasi Boateng, Training Coordinator at Whizzy Innovation Hub, highlighted the programme’s success in opening doors for employment opportunities. “Since the programme’s inception, 80 young women have graduated, and the second cohort of 40 has just completed their training. While the programme does not guarantee jobs, it plays a crucial role in helping graduates find employment, as demonstrated by the success of the first cohort,” Boateng noted. He also shared plans to expand the programme online to reach a broader audience across Ghana, providing more women the opportunity to access the transformative training.

Several graduates shared how the programme has positively impacted their careers. “The programme taught me video editing, public speaking, photography, and content creation. Despite its intensity, I excelled, impressing during my internship by crafting a content calendar strategy without prior guidance,” one graduate said.

Through initiatives like the GROW Digital Marketing Programme, young women in Ghana are being empowered with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in a rapidly changing digital landscape, enhancing both their career prospects and the growth of local businesses.