Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Business

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme, gaining crucial skills to navigate and excel in the rapidly evolving world of digital marketing.

    The programme, a partnership between MEST Africa, Whizzy Innovation Hub, Generations Ghana, and funded by the MasterCard Foundation, is aimed at empowering women aged 18 to 35 with advanced training in digital marketing.

    Running for three months of intensive coursework followed by a two-month internship, the programme equips participants with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a tech-driven job market. The initiative focuses on empowering young women, especially those in university who face unemployment, by bridging the gap between academic qualifications and the practical skills employers seek.

    Diana Dickson, Programme Administrator of MEST Africa, emphasized the importance of providing women with the expertise needed to succeed in the digital economy. “Out of five employers, four need extra skills beyond your degrees. Many SMEs in Kumasi lack an online presence, and the skills these women have acquired will help these businesses scale,” Dickson said.

    The GROW Digital Marketing Programme aims to address the gender gap in the tech industry by equipping women with the skills to complement their academic qualifications. With its emphasis on practical, technical training, the programme enables women to enter industries that are increasingly dependent on digital expertise.

    Akwasi Boateng, Training Coordinator at Whizzy Innovation Hub, highlighted the programme’s success in opening doors for employment opportunities. “Since the programme’s inception, 80 young women have graduated, and the second cohort of 40 has just completed their training. While the programme does not guarantee jobs, it plays a crucial role in helping graduates find employment, as demonstrated by the success of the first cohort,” Boateng noted. He also shared plans to expand the programme online to reach a broader audience across Ghana, providing more women the opportunity to access the transformative training.

    Several graduates shared how the programme has positively impacted their careers. “The programme taught me video editing, public speaking, photography, and content creation. Despite its intensity, I excelled, impressing during my internship by crafting a content calendar strategy without prior guidance,” one graduate said.

    Through initiatives like the GROW Digital Marketing Programme, young women in Ghana are being empowered with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in a rapidly changing digital landscape, enhancing both their career prospects and the growth of local businesses.

    Previous article
    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected
    Next article
    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    Former NPP Chairman Calls for Peaceful Elections Ahead of Ghana’s 7 December Polls

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the former Chairman of the Afigya...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    Emerging Markets 0
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE