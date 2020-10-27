The Forum for Public Sector Registered Pensions Schemes has called off its intended solidarity strike on Wednesday, October 28, this year.

The strike was back demands for payment of past credits to retirees by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The decision was reached after the Government and the Forum entered into terms of settlement at the National Labour Commission on October 22, 2020.

Mr Issac Bampoe Addo, Chairman of the Forum, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on Tuesday said the National Labour Commission had accepted the terms of settlement as consent ruling in the matter on October 26, 2020.

“What should be done to resolve the issues pertaining to past credit had been set out in the consent ruling,” he said.

He said the fight had not been easy since 2018 and the Forum had to resort to threats of strike to achieve its aim and objectives to obtain meaningful past credit for retirees.

He acknowledged the contribution of the Senior Minister, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority for bringing them thus far on behalf of the Forum.

“The Forum would do everything possible to ensure the wellbeing of our senior public servants as regards the envisaged realistic lump sum on retirement,” Mr Addo said.

He expressed the Forum’s gratitude to the media, the general public and its teeming members in support of the struggle.