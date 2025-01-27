FOSDA Congratulates Ghana’s New Minister for Youth Development

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has extended a warm welcome to Mr. George Opare Addo, following his swearing-in as Ghana’s first Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment on Friday, January 24, 2025.

FOSDA commended Mr. Addo for his appointment and urged him to leverage his extensive experience in youth development, as well as his time as Municipal Chief Executive for Akwapim North, to address the pressing issues facing young people in Ghana.

As the leader of the newly established and historic Ministry of Youth Development, FOSDA encouraged the Minister to focus on the most urgent concerns outlined in the Ghana Youth Manifesto 2024, specifically youth unemployment, the need for enhanced education—particularly in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET)—and the involvement of youth in decision-making processes. These priorities, as identified by the youth, are critical for fostering a future where young Ghanaians can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

Additionally, FOSDA urged the Minister to prioritize the creation of the Ghana Youth Federation, as outlined in the National Youth Authority Act 2016, to serve as a unified voice for the youth. With a decade of experience engaging the Ghanaian youth and helping to establish both national and regional youth networks, FOSDA strongly believes that young people are invaluable assets to the country. The organization emphasized that the Minister should resist the temptation to “securitize” youth and instead focus on their empowerment and development.

FOSDA called for strategic coordination of youth development programs across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to reduce redundancy and ensure efficient use of resources, while also urging that the National Youth Policy 2022–2032 guide the Ministry’s work.

The organization expressed its commitment to supporting the Ministry’s goals through collaboration and innovation, and it looks forward to working alongside the Ministry to create impactful programs that will elevate youth participation in governance and provide platforms for ongoing dialogue on youth concerns. FOSDA remains dedicated to empowering Ghana’s youth and believes that through these efforts, the country can build a stronger, more vibrant future.