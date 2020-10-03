The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has held a two-day engagement for some selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country for the enhancement of Domestic Revenue Mobilization (DRM).

The Multi-stakeholder meeting was in partnership with other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) such Friend of the Nation, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and the Ghana Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) among others with the support from OXFAM.

The dialogue held at the AngeHill Hotel in Accra created the platform for learning and sharing of ideas and best practices on DRM or Internal Generated Fund (IGF) was successful through the instrumentality of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

According to FOSDA, when the assemblies are working and are able to mobilize more funds then they can provide pro-poor services in their respective areas since most of their Common Fund goes in other payments.

“We are helping by building their capacity to generate more funds for their respective assemblies to provide pro-poor services especially in the rural areas. Over 43 percent of the Ghanaian population live in the rural areas,” the Programs Manager for FOSDA, Theodora William Anti stated.

She said the inequality gap can gradually be breached when citizens in the deprived areas are provided with some basic social amenities they lack.

“So it means that the MMDA’s needs the capacity to generate funds to provide them with the services they need such CHIP-Company, water, education among others to make them comfortable.”.

“We are working towards the Sustainable Development Goal 1 and 10. Goal 1 which talks about the No Poverty and Goal 10 Reducing Inequality. So these are our major objectives. The other objective is to bring citizens closer to the MMDAs. Our citizens sometimes seat aloof and watch MMDAs,” she disclosed.

Mrs William Anti said when citizens are involved and seeking accountability the MMDAs will work better in many respective ways.

She commended the Ministry for Local Government and Rural Development and the Ministry of Finance for who were present during the sessions and gave inspiring presentations.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu