FOSDA Suggests Establishment Of Eminent Mediation Committee

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), a Non-Governmental Organisation has suggested that President Akufo-Addo sets up a Mediation Committee to bring an amicable end to the Bawku conflict.

FOSDA says, establishing the committte, along the lines of the one that resolved the Dagbon crisis, would bring peace to the Bawku area.

In a statement signed by its Acting Executive Director, Mrs Theodora Williams Anti, the Foundation said it was concerned with the escalating violence in the area, urging that the matter should be given the urgent attention.

It said the situation was having a negative impact on the livelihood of the people of the area, and its effects wouold hold consequences throughout the Bawku environs, the Upper East Region, and country at large.

The Foundation urged the seccurity agencies to beef up security in the area to protect lives and property.

The Ministry of the Interior imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region following renewed chieftaincy disputes in the area.

It also banned the carrying of arms, ammunititions, or offensive weapons, and the wearing of smock in the affected communities in the area.

FOSDA called on residents of the area to exercise restraint, and resort to legal means to resolve their differences instead of violence.