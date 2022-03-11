Foster Peace In Your Communities – Queen Mothers Advised

Professor Enyonam Canice Kudonoo, Business Administration Department, Ashesi University, has asked queen mothers to promote communal peace and rally all members of their relative communities for national development.

She said queen mothers were expected to act as mediators, maintain order and security in their communities while keeping an eye on the social conditions of all persons within the society.

Prof. Kudonoo was speaking in Accra at a workshop on mediation organised by the Ashesi University for queen mothers in the Greater Accra Region as part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility.

The programme was organised by the University as part of its mission to educate leaders to transform Ghana and Africa as a whole.

“Queen mothers are leaders, and we are training them to become very impactful leaders in their various communities,” she said.

The Participants were trained on how to build their self-confidence to enable them engage people in their community and solve some societal problems and conflicts.

Prof Kudonoo stressed that the role of queen mothers was not just about sitting in their various homes and parading in their regalia as queens, stating that the training would be replicated in all other regions across the country.

Naa Adole Ablade I, Queen Mother of Sempe Newtown and Sukura Traditional Area, a beneficiary of the training programme, said the workshop had refreshed and encouraged her to get more involved in family disputes in her community.

“Most of our communities in Accra are prone to conflicts and it becomes very difficult to resolve issues when there is misunderstanding among the youth especially,” she said.

She said the knowledge acquired would enable queen mothers contribute to maintaining healthy relationships in their communities.

Nana Amponsah Dokua III, Paramount Queen mother of the Osudoku and President of the Greater Accra Queen Mothers Association, who also attended the programme, said she would train sub queen mothers in her area on the need to contribute to peaceful living in their communities.