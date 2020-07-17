A sod-cutting ceremony has been held for the construction of a six-unit classroom block for the St. Andrew Primary School at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

The project which comes with a staff common room, store, toilet facility, and the office is being funded by Nana Afrifa Foundation (NAF), a charitable organization under the Vokacom Group.

The Foundation which was established in 2019 has its priority in the areas of education, health, and economic empowerment.

The Foundation, which is the single-vehicle for the delivery of the corporate social responsibility of the Vokacom Group, seeks to improve lives through socio-economic interventions for individuals and institutions.

It had already provided scholarships to over 30 students since its establishment last year.

The sod-cutting ceremony was witnessed by all stakeholders in education in the Municipality including the Chief, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Member of Parliament (MP), and the Municipal Director of Education.

Mrs. Pomaah Owusu-Sekere, the Executive Director of NAF said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Vokacom Group, Nana Osei Afrifa, who is a native of Juaso had his early childhood education in the school.

She said the management of the school formally wrote to Vokacom for a new classroom block to create more space for the increasing number of pupils and also renovate the 40-year existing block which had seen no renovation for many years.

“Being the very school where our CEO had his early childhood education and with the influence from his mother who raised him with good virtues of the Roman Catholic Church, Nana took steps to make this project a reality”, she noted.

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the MCE applauded the Foundation for the laudable initiative to improve facilities in the school to promote quality academic work.

He said the assembly in the last three years had spent about 70 percent of its resources in the education sector, yet there was still an infrastructure deficit, hence such contribution from the private sector deserved praise.

Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the MP called for more such support from corporate bodies to complement the government’s efforts to improve educational infrastructure at all levels of education.

He commended the Foundation for impacting the lives of Ghanaian children and urged others to emulate the gesture to collectively raise the standard of education in the country.

Mrs. Evelyn Karina Benewoe, the Municipal Director of Education said the provision of modern educational facilities was critical to smooth academic work and praised the Foundation for the project.

