Foundation cuts sod to construct Agorvinu and Hatorgodo bridges

KJM Foundation, a subsidiary of the Empire Domus Group, has cut the sod for the construction of two bridge projects simultaneously, one at Agorvinu and Hatorgodo, all in the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region.

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Joined by Torgbui Aklorbo II, the Dufia of Lawoshime, during the sod-cutting ceremony at Hatorgodo, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that all materials needed for the project were already at site.

“Dr. Jones-Mensah and his KJM Foundation are determined to construct a proper steel and concrete bridge to improve the living standards of communities that are deprived from development,” he said.

He revealed he personally visited the areas early January by foot, where he shared in the suffering of his people and later decided to construct lasting bridges for them.

“For the past two weeks, I mobilised construction materials and equipment such as cement, iron rods, generator and container office to the site. The engineers are also on ground ready to start work,” he added.

For decades, residents of Agorvinu and Lawoshime areas have had to struggle to cross over water to Atsiavi and adjoining areas.

The GNA observed the makeshift wood bridges have become a nightmare to residents as parents worry about the safety of their children, many complaining that the wooden bridges have now become a death trap.

The first phase of the project, when complete, would see safe passage of inhabitants by foot, as well as motorbikes, two each on opposite directions and tricycles crossing the bridge safely.

Dr Jones-Mensah said the second phase of the bridge would see eventual expansion to accommodate vehicular movement.