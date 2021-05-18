GraceWorld Foundation, a Belgium-based Ghanaian charitable organisation has presented 10 bags of cement to support the building of the Sunyani Central Prisons to build a convenient place of worship for inmates.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Reverend Charles Sarkodie, the Founder explained the Foundation was determined to support the upkeep of the vulnerable in the society.

Since 2012, he explained that the Foundation had supported several street children, prison inmates and orphanages and children homes to make life better for them.

Reverend Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Gideon Ndebugri, the Bono Regional Chaplain of the Ghana Prisons Service commended the Foundation for the support and appealed for more assistance towards the upkeep of the inmates.

He said work on the project started in 2019, but it had come to a standstill because of lack of funding and appealed to particularly religious organisations and other NGOs and philanthropists to support the completion of the project.

