Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, in collaboration with Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, has donated four incubators to the Koforidua Regional Hospital and the Atibie Government Hospital to improve specialised care for newborns.

In addition, the Foundation presented 25 bags of 25-kilogram rice to the staff of the hospitals for their dedication to duty amid covid-19 as the pandemic had increased their workload and schedule.

Kookroko Foundation is spearheading the donation under its project to present 100 incubators to hospitals.

Mr Acheampong said he was touched by the social intervention initiative set up by Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi, presenter of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show.

He commended the veteran journalist and his team for setting up such an initiative to save the lives of innocent babies and assured him of his support to ensure that the target of donating 100 incubators across the country was achieved.

Mr Kayi on his part explained that project 100 incubators were designed to help champion a targeted strategy for accelerating a reduction of newborn deaths in Ghana.

He expressed the hope that the incubators would help improve the care at the Neo-natal and Infant Unit (NICU) of all the beneficiary health facilities so far.

Dr Forster Amponsah-Manu, a surgeon and clinical director of the Koforidua Regional Hospital, who received the donation, was grateful for the gesture and recalled that two years ago the hospital received two of such incubators from Kokrokoo Charities.

“Those incubators are helping the hospital to save the lives of babies as premature as 28 weeks to survive life,” he added, “reducing our infant deaths drastically.”