Foundation donates stationery to Namondo Basic School

Life-Giving Family Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated stationery worth Gh¢9,000 to the Namondo Basic School to enhance teaching and learning.

The donated items include clear bags, ten packs of erasers, Bibles, ‘My Third Copy’ books, ‘My Second Copy’ books, sharpeners, boxes of chalks and packs of a white marker.

The rest are a box of colour pencils, boxes of pens, boxes of crayons, 25 dual desks, four marker boards and 700 exercise books.

Madam Jacqueline Abrafi Asare and Prince Yeboah, Founders of the Organisation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the donation was to alleviate the plight of the school children to access education.

They said they saw how the young girls and boys were writing on their laps.

The Founders said the challenges did not make learning enjoyable but frustrated the children and stopped them from going to school.

They noted that apart from the lack of furniture in the classrooms, the unavailability of teaching and learning materials hindered the effective practice of proper teaching.

The Foundation said it would extend its humanitarian assistance to prisons, churches and orphanages across Ghana.

Mr Musah Mohammed, Deputy Director, Krachi Nchumuru District Education Directorate, received the items and handed them over to the headmaster and staff of the School.

He expressed gratitude to the Organisation and was hopeful the Foundation would go a long way to reduce the demand for furniture in almost all the schools in the District.

Mr Mohammed noted that teaching best took place when pupils were comfortably seated and called on individuals and other NGOs to continue to assist the Ghana Education Service, specifically at Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti region.

Mr Wisdom Amalowe, the Headmaster of the School, noted that the donation was timely and pledged his outfit’s readiness to take proper care of the furniture.

He appealed to institutions and development partners worldwide to come to the Namondo community for speedy educational development.

Mr Victor Kwame Ntana, Assemblyman for the Area, advised the pupils to learn hard and be disciplined for them to come out of school with flying colours.