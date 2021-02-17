The Barbara Asher Ayisi Foundation has donated quantities of items to Nkubem Basic School in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The items included tablets, sewing machines, playing kits, pastries, beverages and an undisclosed amount of money.

The donation formed part of activities to mark her 45th Birthday to show her commitment to the education and welfare of all, especially women and children.

The Foundation, owned by Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, seeks to equip the youth with employable and entrepreneurial skills to start their own businesses to reduce unemployment.

Mrs Ayisi encouraged the pupils not to be distracted by the challenges that might come their way but be serious with their studies for a successful future.

She urged the teachers to be diligent in their duties as professionals and maintain a high level of self-discipline and among students.

“Teachers have become somewhat surrogate parents since they supervise students under their care,” she said and urged them to ensure a safe environment for students at all times.

Mindful of the health and legal ramifications of disobeying the COVID-19 safety measures, Mrs Ayisi advised both the pupils and teachers to comply with the protocols, especially personal hygiene, nose mask wearing and social distancing measures to prevent further spread of the virus, particularly in schools.

He charged the schools to enforce regular hand-washing with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and regularly disinfect and clean school surfaces such as door handles, tables and chairs.

Madam Philomena Essel, the head teacher of Kubiase MA Basis School, expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for the gesture and assured that they would use the items prudently.

The school authorities were also working to enforce the wearing of nose masks at all times, promote social distancing during school gatherings (assembly and worship sessions) and dining sessions.

The students also thanked Mrs Ayisi for her philanthropic contributions to the development of the youth in the municipality and called for increased assistance from all.