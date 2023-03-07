Foundation Donates to Pupils of New Tagnoma D/A Primary School

Kenyan— Let’s Begin Again Foundation, a nonprofit organisation on Saturday March 3 2023 donated school uniforms, footwear and learning materials to needy pupils of the New Tagnoma D/A Primary School in the Mion Constituency of the Northern region.

The President of the Organisation, Mr. Seth Odame said the Organisation was concentrating on distributing the uniforms to pupils in deprived communities in the country.

“We emphasise on vulnerable and needy children in deprived communities. We believe that children are essential members of their communities who can, one day, become leaders who bring positive change to their countries by breaking the cycle of poverty and hunger.”

He noted that most deprived schools were challenged with numerous problems which affected academic activities, “We decided to donate uniforms to this school to boost the confidence of the children to attend school.”

Giving the background and activities of the organisation over the years, Odame said the organisation had over the years supported several communities across the Ashanti region in areas of health, entrepreneurship, women empowerment, sanitation among others.

Mr. Waki Lattuah, the headteacher of the school who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked the organisation for the gesture.

He said some of the pupils were brilliant and needed support to encourage them to study and become responsible citizens. “Your intervention has come at the right time,” he quipped.

The short donation ceremony was graced by Hon. Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, the MP for the Mion constituency and the chief of the town Naa Ziblim Saaka.