Foundation holds breast cancer screens for women at Kasoa

Marigold Hope Foundation (MHF), a social enterprise that seeks to promote personal development, has screened women at Otamens, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Globally, October has been tagged as “Pink October” to create awareness on breast cancer, educate and screen the populace, especially women, of breast cancer every year.

The Foundation, in collaboration with Euracare, a renowned medical care provider, screened hundreds of women in the Otamens Electoral Area to detect any anomaly for early treatment.

The Project Coordinator for Marigold Hope Foundation, Simon Agbovi, said breast cancer was the most prevalent disease affecting women, globally.

He said it was imperative that regular checks were undertaken to detect lumps for early treatment.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, with 685 000 deaths, globally.

And for the past five years, 7.8 million women have been diagnosed with the disease, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer.

“However, early detection reduces the risk of breast cancer from spreading to other parts of the body,” Mr Agbovi said.

He urged women to undergo regular check- up and take advantage of free screening exercises in their communities to ensure the prevention of the disease.

Madam Eugenia Marigold Amegashie, the Founder, Marigold Hope Foundation, said the exercise was necessary because most women did not go for check-ups regularly, hence the screening provided them the opportunity to know their status and be educated on causal factors to minimise the risks.

Factors that increased breast cancer risks included obesity, reproductive history, tobacco use, and ageing, she said.

To reduce the risks, women must prolong breastfeeding, control weight, engage in regular exercises, and avoid alcohol and tobacco use, among other things.

A Principal Nursing Officer of the Awutu Senya East Public Health Directorate, Mrs Veronica Amoako, educated the people on self examination methods and behaviourial change.

A beneficiary, who pleaded anonymity, said the education would enable her to self-examine and reduce habits that could increase her risk of getting the disease.

The event was supported by the Awutu Senya East Municipal Public Health Directorate, and Win For Africa Foundation, among others.