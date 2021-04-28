Mrs Henrietta Mary Eyison, the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for the Ahanta West Municipality, has been awarded for her vision, knowledge and integrity in advancing the development agenda of her Municipality.

The award also noted her collaborative efforts with chiefs and all manner of persons within the Municipality and for building trust among the people.

The Ambassadors for Peace and Justice Foundation Ghana conferred the award which according to Mr. Mohammed Bashir Tijani, the National President, was the highest of their award as a non-governmental Organization.

Out of the 14 Districts in the Western Region; Ellembelle, EKMA, Nzema East and Ahanta West met the mark and standard of the award committee, but the Ahanta West Municipality distinguished itself for the Regional Excellence award.

Mr Tijani said, it was better to honour people when they were alive than to give posthumous glory and awards and the leadership of the assembly had collaborated well with traditional rulers to enhance local level development.

The Foundation presented a stool and a citation in her honour.

Nana Akua Doku I, National Director of Women’s and Children’s Affairs of the Foundation called on women in leadership to churn out policies that lifted the image and self-awareness of the girl-Child.

Mrs. Eyison, the MCE for Ahanta West was grateful for the gesture and said, “God is indeed our light and our lives are in his hands…To God alone be all the glory”.