Foundation Introduces Teacher’s Award Scheme In The Gomoa East District

Mrs Decencia Acquah the CEO of ePRIIZM C FOUNDATION a private company in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has introduced the Gomoa East Teachers Awards (GETA). The award scheme is the first of its kind since the inception of the district in 2018.

In a speech read on her behalf, the CEO reiterated the importance of education in the community. She noted that motivation is the key to get teachers to focus on their role in the educational setup.

In addition, she stressed on the need to establish an award scheme in the district in order to identify, recognize and motivate teachers.

“The Gomoa East Teachers Awards is an event that has been introduced to pave the way for teachers to earn awards in the district. It’s establishment will help to identify, recognize and motivate educators”.

She also noted that the ward scheme is open to all teachers from preschool to senior high school.

The director of ePRIIZM C Foundation Mr Koby Acquah also called for the community to have a unified front in order to push this agenda forward. He stated that the main aim of the award is aimed at recognizing teachers’ achievements. The award will also serve as a validation for years of hard work.

During the launch of the awards, Mr Reuben Pometsey the chairman of the board of directors for ePRIIZM C Foundation called for the need of stakeholders and sponsors to get on board to help move this scheme forward. He also stated that the award scheme will honor over 40 teachers to include headmasters, headmistresses and head teachers. There will be awards for the best school in the district as well.

Awards will include trophies, citations, certificates and a lot more.