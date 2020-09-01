A mentorship seminar aimed at empowering girls to become resourceful has been held for final year female students of Oweriman Senior High School in the Asante-Akim North District.

The seminar, which was put together by the Adesua Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization and Lavita Investment, sought to guide the girls on how to be useful to themselves and society as they prepared to leave school.

Stakeholders in education such as the District Director of Education, traditional leaders and some teachers were on hand to counsel the girls on good morals and academic progression.

Nana Adakabre Frimpong-Manso, the Executive Director of Adesua Foundation, cautioned the girls to refrain from all activities to curtail their academic aspirations as they waited for their results.

He said they should find something productive that would keep them busy and useful to their communities while nurturing plans to further climb the academic ladder for their personal development.

“You can organize children in your house or neighbourhood and teach them especially in this COVID-19 era where children are home,” he encouraged them.

“This way, you shall be useful to your communities and may even earn a few Cedis from parents of such children,” he added.

Nana Frimpon-Manso who doubles as the Adesuahene of the Agogo Traditional Area, further advised them to stay away from boys, saying that, in the event of pregnancy the boys would leave them behind while they progressed in their education.

In order to achieve their career aspirations, he said, they should adopt role models who they could look up to in their quest to become responsible adults in the near future.

Mrs. Mildred Ama Kwakye Agyapong, the District Director of Education reminded them that they were still young to go into relationships, which could derail their ambitions as young girls.

She therefore urged them to remain focused and justify the investment made in them by the government and their parents.