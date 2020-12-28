G2 Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that promotes the welfare of the vulnerable in society, has organised a free health screening exercise for residents of Gyinase in the Ashanti region.

The exercise was supported by “Sankofa International, a United States NGO, and the more than

150 beneficiaries were mainly less privileged including widows, people with disabilities, single parents, orphans, and students.

They were screened for breast cancer, malaria, sugar, blood pressure, and Hepatitis screening, and some of them were provided with free medications.

The NGOs also presented Christmas packages to the beneficiaries.

Later, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gavin Kwaku Karikari, the Chief Executive Officer of the G2 explained the exercise was to show love and care and put smiles on the face of the beneficiaries in the Christmas season.

The Foundation he added was also determined to provide an alternative livelihood empowerment programme to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the people.

Mr Joseph Kwasi Agyemang, a beneficiary who spoke with GNA expressed gratitude to the Foundation and the organizers for the love and care shown to them during the festivities.

Mr. Joseph Kwasi Agyapong, a physically challenged, and Madam Adwoa Ayiwaa, a widow, thanked the Foundation for the kindness.